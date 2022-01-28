DECATUR — Lois J Hott (86) of Decatur, passed away on January 18, 2022.

Lois was born Oct 30, 1935 in Flint, MI, to Edward and Effie Hayward. She married Thomas Hott in Assumption, IL, in 1955. She worked many years in the transportation industry.

Lois will be missed by her husband, Tom. Her children: Kelly (Shelly) Hott, Lynn (Dawn) Hott, Jeff (Rhonda) Hott, Kerry Sill; and her eight grandchildren.

In celebration of Lois's life, a family gathering is planned for a later date.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church, Decatur or Macon County Animal Shelter.