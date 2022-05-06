Feb. 27, 1944 - May 2, 2022

LATHAM — Lois J. "Jean" Runion, 78, of Latham, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born on February 27, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Frank and Mamie (Sides) Carlyle. She married Larry Runion on March 3, 1973, in Decatur, IL.

Jean is survived by her husband; her daughters: Laurie (James) Eckert of Sugar Grove, IL, and Kristy Runion of Harristown, IL; her four grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tyler) Whitehouse, Emily Eckert, Erica Eckert, and Elaina Eckert; and her sister, Marilyn (Wayne) Miller of Allenville, IL.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Norma Morgan and Ollie Orsborne; and her brothers: Wayne Carlyle and Stan Carlyle.

Jean was an active member of the Warrensburg Lions Club, along with her husband for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, crafts, and bird watching.

Services for Jean will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. With a one hour visitation prior to the service (10:00-11:00 a.m.). Burial will take place at Illini Cemetery in Warrensburg, IL.

Memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to The Lions Club in Warrensburg, IL.