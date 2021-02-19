MOUNT ZION - Lois J. Kearns, 92 of Mt. Zion, IL passed away 1:45 PM February 17, 2021 at her daughter's home in Oreana, IL.

Private Graveside Services will be at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to Memorial Hospice.

Lois was born November 9, 1928 in Shelby County, IL the daughter of Arthur and Reba (Chatham) Salmons. She married Ralph Fletcher on April 16, 1947. He passed away November 19, 1989. She later married Jordan Kearns on June 26, 1997 in Oreana, IL. He passed away on August 10, 2016.

Survivors include her children: Marsha (Tom) Michel, Oreana, IL; Craig (Joanna) Fletcher, Oakley, IL; Vicki Fletcher, Miamisburg, OH; Rita (Keith) Moeller, Waynesville, OH; John (Nan Turner) Fletcher, Argenta, IL; Cheryl (Chuck) Conway, Oreana, IL; Kim (Jeff) Cochran, Christiansburg, VA; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; with 1 great-great-grandchild on the way.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and four sisters.

Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion, IL. She enjoyed sewing, yard work, and gardening.

