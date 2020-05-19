Lois Jane Cazier
FORSYTH -- Lois Jane Cazier, 87 of Forsyth died at 5:10 pm Thursday May 14, 2020 in the Hickory Point Christian Village.

A private graveside service will be held at Boiling Springs Cemetery with a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Decatur or to the Hickory Point Christian Village of Forsyth. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Jane was born March 19, 1933 in Lake City, Illinois the daughter of Orville and Helen (Powell) Beck. She worked as a bookkeeper for A.E. Staley MFG., and several other small businesses in Decatur. She was a member of First Christian Church, Professional Engineer's Wives, and DMH Auxiliary. Jane enjoyed baking, woodworking, and working jigsaw puzzles, but mostly spending time with her family. She married William M. Cazier on September 1, 1957. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2019.

Surviving are her children, William Lynn (Dori) Cazier of Kenya, Mark E. Cazier of Herrin, Illinois and Kimberly (Steve) Graven of Bourbonnais, Illinois, grandchildren, Crystal (Hdavid Garcia) Cazier, Leslie (Ben) Nuss, Cara Cazier, Laura Graven and Elizabeth Graven, great grandchildren, Naomi, Jubilee and Elliot Nuss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.

The family wishes to thank Hickory Point Christian Village for the loving care given to Jane over the past few years.

