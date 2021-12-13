DECATUR — Lois Jean Plummer Shelton, 90, of Decatur, passed away on December 10, 2021 surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 4:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials in Lois's honor may be given to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Lois was born July 28, 1931 in Brownstown, PA, the daughter of Louis and Edith (Fornwalt) Kovach. She attended The Mount Sinai School of Nursing and graduated as an RN. While in school, she married Eldon Plummer, he preceded her in death. Lois worked as an OB nurse for several years at Decatur Memorial Hospital, followed by working as an RN for the Macon County Health Department before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and boating. Lois was a member of The Decatur Power Squadron and First Congregational United Church of Christ. She was well known for her upbeat personality and positivity.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Julie) Plummer, Diana (Steve) Watts; grandchildren: Nicholas Allen (fiance, Shelby Wombles), Selena (Matt) Clark, and Shane Watts; great-grandchildren: Kierstin Allen, Abigail Allen, Scarlett Clark, Archer Clark, and Skylin Wombles. She is also survived by her dear friend Peggy Druessel.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Robert Kovach.

Lois's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fair Havens Senior Living for their excellent care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.