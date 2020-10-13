Lois "Joanne" Freeland

Joanne was born January 27, 1935 in Bethany, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd and Bernice (McReynolds) Sharp. She was a devoted homemaker and member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the church where she served as a deacon, was involved with the choir and bells, and belonged to the Presbyterian Women's Group and Quilter's Group. Joanne was also past president of the Macon County Lady Land Owners, a member of the Dalton City Grade School Community Club, and was very active in fundraising for the American Diabetes Association. She married Dean Freeland on June 2, 1957. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2017.