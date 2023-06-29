Sept. 18, 1937 - June 27, 2023

DECATUR — Lois M. Riggs, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:53 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon until service time. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

Memorial may be made to DMH Hospice Care.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Lois was born September 18, 1937, in Tuscola, IL, the daughter of Dewey and Alice (Warner) Grant. She began her work career as a seamstress for Progress Industries in Arthur, IL. She later went on to work and retire as the head cook in the cafeteria of the Mt. Zion High School. She married Myron W. Riggs on March 14, 1958. She had been a member of the Arthur Christian Church.

Surviving is her husband, Myron of Decatur; sons: Philip Riggs (Debbie) of Independence, MO, and Mike Riggs (Debbie) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Lisa Younger (Bill) of Bethany, IL; brother, Gary Grant (Mary) of Dandridge, TN; sister, Loretta Grant of Arthur, IL; grandchildren: Nicole Riggs of Decatur, Nathan Riggs (Melissa) of Mt. Zion, Raven Read (Brock) of Mt. Zion, Summer Givens (Andrew) of Raytown, MO, and Madalene Caldwell (Ryan) of Sullivan, IL; great-grandchildren: Arianna, Ayden, Chloe, Channing, Knox, and Tucker.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.