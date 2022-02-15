BEASON — Lois M. Ruwe, 100, of Beason, passed away February 10, 2022.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur as well as 9:00 - 10:00 AM, Saturday at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery, Beason, IL. Memorials in Lois' honor may be given to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Lois was born May 31, 1921 in El Paso, IL, the daughter of John, Sr. and Anna (Maxheimer) Hassebrock. She married Wilbur W. Ruwe on December 12, 1943, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2019. Lois served as Woman Ordinance Worker at the Sangamon Ordinance Plant in Illiopolis during WWII. She later worked Lehn & Fink in Lincoln, IL. Lois enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, square dancing, camping and playing dominoes. She was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, but has been a long-time member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur.

She is survived by her children: Alan Ruwe of Maroa; Carol (Steve) Goebel of Shelbyville, Cathy (John) Anderson of Mt. Zion, and Aldon (Susan) Ruwe of Argenta; grandchildren: Chad (Beth) Ruwe, Brad (Lori) Ruwe, Ryan (Elaine) Ruwe, Todd (Julie) Goebel, Drew (Amanda) Goebel, Greg (Maria) Goebel, Cally Anderson, Casey (Amanda) Anderson, Cyle (Shannon) Anderson, Amy Ruwe, Alex (Hannah) Ruwe, and Allison Ruwe; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Glen Hassebrock of Decatur; and sister-in-law: Dolly Hassebrock of Mt. Pulaski.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur; siblings: Harold (Ruth) Hassebrock, John (Mabel) Hassebrock, Loren (Erna) Hassebrock,Vernon (Marcella) Hassebrock, Anna (Charles) Roos, Alma (Everett) Stoll, Ethel (Fred) Hein, Melvin (Ann Louise) Hassebrock, and Ray Hassebrock; and sister-in-law, Muriel Hassebrock.

