Lois Marie Cruitt

Lois was born on November 3, 1928, in Todds Point Township in rural Findlay, the daughter of Vernie and Alta (Dawdy) Riley. Lois was a graduate of Findlay High School in the Class of 1946 and a member of the First Christian Church in Findlay. She was a former member and part-time office secretary of the Red Cross Board, former member of the Shelby County Historical and Genealogical Society and was the Registrar of the Kuilka Chapter of the DAR. Lois authored several books: the Findlay History Book (co-authored with Betty Coventry), the Findlay Cemetery Book (articles from the Findlay Enterprise with births, deaths and marriages) and two-family cookbooks that also contain family history.