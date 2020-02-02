Lois Marie Cruitt

SHELBYVILLE -- Lois Marie Riley Cruitt, 91, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Findlay, IL, passed from this earthly life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 5:18 PM at the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL.
Lois was born on November 3, 1928, in Todds Point Township in rural Findlay, the daughter of Vernie and Alta (Dawdy) Riley. Lois was a graduate of Findlay High School in the Class of 1946 and a member of the First Christian Church in Findlay. She was a former member and part-time office secretary of the Red Cross Board, former member of the Shelby County Historical and Genealogical Society and was the Registrar of the Kuilka Chapter of the DAR. Lois authored several books: the Findlay History Book (co-authored with Betty Coventry), the Findlay Cemetery Book (articles from the Findlay Enterprise with births, deaths and marriages) and two-family cookbooks that also contain family history.
Lois is survived by three sons: David (Nancy) Cruitt of Shelbyville, Stan Cruitt of Winston-Salem, NC and Don (Karen) Cruitt of Sunrise, FL; three daughters: Leanne (Tom) Blackburn of New Braunfels, TX, Pam (Jeff) Perry of Marshall and Angie (Gale) Bricker of Findlay; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Rosemary Riley of Dunnellon, FL and brother-in-law, Bob Perry of Findlay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernie and Alta Dawdy, brother, Troy Riley and three sisters: Mary Babock, Mildred Perry and Carrie Massey.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Findlay with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will take place in Findlay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Findlay. Memorials may be made in Lois's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Lois's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
