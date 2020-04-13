× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Ms. Lois Marie Douglas, departed from Earth to Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, 12: 57 pm at St. Mary's Hospital.

Lois Marie Douglas was born on October 6, 1943 (76), in Cairo, IL, to parents Henry and Mable Douglas. She attended Macon Resources, Inc of Decatur, IL for 40 plus years. She loved attending Macon Resources, learning new things, dancing and interacting with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her only surviving, devoted caretaker and sibling, Mary Alice Douglas of Decatur, IL and host of nieces (great nieces), nephews, (great nephews), cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers and one sister.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Lois.

