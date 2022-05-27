Dec. 27, 1920 - May 12, 2022

DECATUR — Lois Pauline (Darland) Fannin, born December 27, 1920, was received into the arms of Jesus her Savior on May 12, 2022, in Decatur, Illinois, at the age of 101.

A celebration to honor her will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, on June 3rd, visitation from 1:00-2:00 and service from 2:00-3:00. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur, or to CHARIS, a Christian mission to Haiti.

Lois was born to Elijah Newton Darland and Tinnie Bell (Reed) Darland in Westminster, TX. Her father was a cotton farmer, and she worked in the fields with her family. She married Vernal Fannin on July 27, 1937, and had four sons and one daughter in Morton, TX.

Lois was very diligent and creative as she cared for her family. She made their clothing and fed them well while working with her husband. They lived in a small home near Lincoln, AK, for a time, where the children explored the woods. Eventually, the family moved to Bloomington, IL, where the children finished school. After retirement Lois and Vernal bought and restored the old Dragstrem Inn in Waynesville, IL, (built in 1840), where Abe Lincoln had stayed during his circuit as a lawyer. They served the Lord at Waynesville Christian Church for fifty years.

Lois, a talented seamstress, made over fifty quilts for family and friends. In her late nineties, she made many beautiful dresses for needy Haitian children. Lois was kind, loving, and generous, and all felt welcome in her home.

Lois is survived by sons: Jerry Fannin of LeRoy, James (Lynda) Fannin of Lake Ozark, MO; daughter, Joyce VanVleet and husband, Steve of Decatur; and daughter-in-law, Lola Fannin of Amarillo, TX; The following grandchildren survive: Christopher Hays, Bloomington, Steven R. VanVleet, Decatur, Brad VanVleet, Mt. Zion, Christy (Greg) Rau, Latham, Bryan VanVleet (Becca), CA, Todd Fannin (Debbie), FL, Greg Fannin (Nan), Colfax, Mike Fannin, Leroy, Nicholas (Kristin) Fannin, Saybrook, Brooke (Bobby) Bishop, Arrowsmith, Broch (Jackie) Gerling, Granville, Tamara (Billy) Bowman, Argenta, Kim (Steve) Smith, Stanford, Brad (Michelle) Fannin, TN, Monica (Rodney) Cryer of TX, Delton (Trissy) Stuck, FL, Mike Stuck (Dominique), WA, David Barrett, TX. Also surviving are 47 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many special nieces and nephews. Her cherished friends: Shirley Furman, Carolyn Gerling, and Brihta Gerling also survive.

Lois was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 63 years; sons: Wayne Delano Fannin and Marshall Lee Fannin; brothers: Bert Darland, Olin Darland, and Jesse Darland; grandchildren: Rhonda Fannin, Jay Barrett, Cynthia Hays Michaels, Crystal Michaels, and Jessica Michaels. She will be greatly missed.

