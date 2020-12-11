HOUSTON, Texas - Lois Pfile, 93, peacefully entered eternal rest on December 3, 2020 with her husband of 68 years at her side. Known to her many friends as "Cindy" and to close family as "The Bat". She made an indelible impression on everyone she met with infectious laughter, compassion and style. Lois was born April 25, 1927 in Louisville, KY to Lanna Eleanor Hedgepeth and Herman Edward Jackson, later moving to Decatur, IL where Herman founded the Barn Colony Artists. She shared their love of Girl Scouts and art her entire life. Lois graduated from Decatur High School, attending Millikin University and joining the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

She married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Pfile in December 1951; they relocated to Bryan, TX, where he completed his engineering degrees at the A&M College of Texas. Ohio Oil Co. moved them to Bay City, Houston and Midland, TX, along with four years in Littleton, CO. During her time there, she founded Cinderella Interiors in order to better help friends with "interior design on a shoestring" which made for many creative adventures in her own homes as well.