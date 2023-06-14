Sept. 29, 1931 - June 12, 2023

SHELBYVILLE - Lois Ruth (McBride) Traughber, 91, of Decatur died in her sleep at 9:30 PM Monday, June 12, 2023, at Shelbyville Manor with all of her children close by.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with a service to follow. A burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow services.

Mrs. Traughber was born on September 29, 1931, in Cerro Gordo, IL, daughter of Emery and Ruth (Cripe) McBride. She married John Traughber in Decatur, IL in 1961. She was a lifetime member of the Church of the Brethren. She worked most of her life as a bookkeeper while raising five children. She loved quilting, collecting chickens, hugging grandchildren and hosting holidays and celebrations. She was a generous, loving, kind, playful woman who welcomed all with open arms.

She is survived by daughters: Melinda (Larry) Schmitz of Plainfield, IN, Sandra (George Grimes) Burge of San Antonio, TX, and Shari (Terry) Bruyn of Findlay IL; sons: Terry Burge of Hoffman Estates, IL, and Tim (Michelle) Burge of Arlington Heights, IL; brothers: Dale (Jean) McBride of Decatur, IL, and Jim (Shawn Sutter) McBride of Stockton, CA; sisters: Carolyn Bailey of Ostrander, OH, and Judi Van Matre of Decatur, IL; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Traughber; and sisters: Velma Rebbe and Phyllis Lower.

Special thanks go out to the staffs of Shelbyville Manor and Mason Point as well as HSHS Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a flock of chickens to Heifer International (https://www.heifer.org/gift-catalog/animals/flock-of-chicks.html).