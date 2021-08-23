PARKER, Colorado — Lois Sharon Ferre, nee Peter, passed from natural causes August 13, 2021 at age 85 in Parker, Colorado. Born in Decatur, Illinois on November 9, 1935, she is survived by her brother Bill Peter (Brenda). Her five children: Cynthia, Chris (Anita), Scott (Susan Renee), Susan Steranka (John), and Merry; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby C. Peter and William C. Peter; daughter-in-law, Dawn A. Ferre, and former husband Dr. Raymond L Ferre. Sharon graduated from Decatur High School in 1953, summa cum laude from Millikin University in 1970, and University of Illinois – Urbana with a Master of Arts in 1971 and ABD 1975. She devoted over 30 years in federal civil service, working for the Departments of Defense and State. She served tours of duty in Greece, Turkey, Moscow, Milan (twice), Malta, and Paris, retiring in 2000. Following 9/11, at the request of the federal government, she returned to service, with a final retirement in 2003.