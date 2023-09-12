May 29, 1936 - Sept. 1, 2023

BLUFFTON — Lois Sowka, 87, of Bluffton, SC, and formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, peacefully at her home.

Lois was born on May 29, 1936, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of the late Elwood J. Kyle and Ada Kyle Reel. Lois married Thomas B. Sowka on April 10, 1959, in Port Smith, AR. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2018, after 58 years of marriage.

Lois graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959, earning a degree in Education. She then joined her husband, Tom, who was stationed at the Army base in Babenhausen, Germany from 1959 to 1961. Once back in the United States, they settled in Decatur, IL, where Tom was a partner of Bennett & Shade Insurance Company.

Lois is survived by her brother, Jim Kyle (Sandi); brother-in-law, Dennis (Nancy) Sowka; and a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O. Chapter BW Scholarship fund C/O Peggy Ruff, 540 Park Place Dr., Forsyth, IL, 62535.

Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.

