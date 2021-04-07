CLINTON - Lois Summers, 86, of Clinton, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.
Lois was born May 19, 1934 in Latham, IL, the daughter of Orville and Pauline Cutright.
Lois was a longtime member of the Kenney Christian Church. She worked at Sears and IGA in Clinton. She enjoyed birdwatching and she loved her dogs. She was also an avid coupon clipper.
Lois was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband George Summers; parents, Orville and Pauline Cutright; brother, Charles Cutright; sisters: Mary Rohrscheib and Betty Cutright.
Lois is survived by her son, Larry (Mary Jo) Summers; brother, Orville (Linda) Cutright, Jr.; sisters: Sharon Greenslate, Roberta Jasper, Barbara (Dick) Johnson and Paula (Randy) Kelly; grandson Cameron (Maggie) Summers-Hurley; as well as many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Dewitt County Animal Shelter or Second Chance Dog Rescue.
Burial will follow at a later date.
Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
