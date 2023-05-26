Lois Virginia Scrivner May 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DECATUR — Lois Virginia Scrivner, 94, of Decatur, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.Private Family services will be held.Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements. Tags Lois Virginia Scrivner Sports Job Market Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story