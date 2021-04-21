DECATUR — Lon Reynolds, 69, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in his home.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in Lon's honor may be given to National Association for Down Syndrome.

Lon was born July 5, 1951 in New Haven, IL, son of George and Frankie Ann (Shepard) Reynolds. He married Carol Copeland August 17, 1974 in Decatur.

Lon worked for DeKalb Poultry, FS, Illinois Terminal Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railroad and Elliott's Canteen. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, deer hunting, and was affectionately known as "Fix-it Lon".

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Carol; sons: Matt (Pam) Reynolds and Geno Reynolds, both of Decatur; daughters: Julie (Rodney) Ginger of Niantic, April Richardson of Mechanicsburg, and Penny (Jimmy) Koonce of Bulpitt, IL; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry Reynolds of Carmi, IL and Don Reynolds of Mt. Carmel, IL; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and dear friends: Rich and Cindy O'Dear and Jess and Sharon Rogers.

Lon was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Little Rodney.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.