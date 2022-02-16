DECATUR — Lonnell Mabon departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022 at home with his loving wife Deborah A. Mabon by his side. He was born on March 15, 1944 in Brownsville, Tennessee to the late Elsie L. Mabon, Sr. and Maude L. Mabon.

Lonnell was an assembler at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL and retired after 41 years of dedicated service and was an active member of UAW Local 751. He accepted Christ at an early age and this was reflected in his kind heart and loving nature. He was known for affectionately nick-naming those he cared for and always being there with a helping hand. As an after retirement hobby, Lonnell became an avid scrap metal recycler for many years all while retaining his green thumb and love for gardening and tinkering with cars.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kairouz from Cancer Care Specialists and the hospice team from Traditions Health with a special thanks to Nurse Becky for her exceptional care and compassion.

He leaves to cherish tons of beautiful memories with his caring and devoted wife of 49 years, Deborah "San" Mabon whom he loved eternally, his children: Lonnell Mabon, Jr., Randy Mabon, Thomas (Donna) Sanders, Devin (Jennifer) Mabon, Christina (Rich) Sanders, Monica (Christopher) Davis, and Lacy Love; grandchildren: Kaliq P.A. Shaw, Donnie (Shina) Miner, Autumn "Baby Chicken" Williams, TJ Hodge, Hannah Sanders, Sarah Sanders, Joshua Sanders, Carl Sanders, Malik Mabon, Torence Mabon, Kiyoko Mabon Hart, Cameo Hammer, Timone Mabon, Furious Mabon, and Monica Lynn Mabon; brothers: Jimmy Lee Mabon Sr., Pastor James E. (Cherry) Mabon Sr., Elsie (Victoria) Mabon Jr., MacArthur (Mary) Mabon, William (Cozetta) Mabon, Willie (Doris) Mabon; one sister: Mary Booker and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Maude Mabon, sister Patricia Ann Mabon, brother L.C. Outlaw Sr., and brother Bobby Mabon.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. His celebration of life funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Church of Jesus Christ in Decatur, IL with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.