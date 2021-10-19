DECATUR — Loraine May Osborne, 101, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at her home in Primrose Retirement Community.

Loraine was born in Forsyth, IL, on July 24, 1920, the daughter of Roy and Opal (Cooper) Schroll. She married Charles P. Osborne on September 24, 1938 in Rockville, IN. Loraine was a proud charter member of Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur. She devoted many hours to doing activities with the Methodist Women's group. She loved quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trip to Hawaii and the annual trips to Cedar Rapids Lodge in Minnesota.

Loraine is survived by her children Roger Osborne of Argenta, Beverly Steinberg of Florida, Charles "Bob" (Carol) Osborne of Argenta, and Diane (Russell) Kuhn of Macon; sister Mildred Stephenson of Forsyth; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter Debra Jean Osborne; son William "Bill" Richard Osborne; son-in-law Joe Steinberg; daughter-in-law Sharon Osborne; brother Eldon Schroll; sister Juetta Hiser; and grandson Timothy Hawkins.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial at Graceland Cemetery will follow the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#62397. Memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.