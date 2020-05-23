Loren E. "Doc" Young

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Loren E. Young, "Doc", was 93 when he died 5/12/2020 in Nashville, TN.

Born in Roseville, MI to Gordon & Margie West Young. Doc was preceded in death by both parents & 2 brothers, Charles W. Young & Gordon Jr. Young.

Doc served in the US Navy during WWII, was co owner of Young's Market & spent 50 yrs as a member of the Masons, serving as Past Master twice.

Doc is well remembered as a generous man, one who loved to tease, garden & was a fixture on the Decatur golf courses for decades.

Doc is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan Young, daughters Diane Forden of Mt. Auburn, IL, Judy Deaton of Forsyth, IL, Nancy Holt of Nashville, TN & son Tom Young of Houston, TX.

He was "Papa Doc" to 9 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.

Please send cards/notes to Joan Young, 8353 Highway 100, Apt. 209, Nashville, Tn 37221

To plant a tree in memory of Loren Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.