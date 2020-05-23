DECATUR -- Loren E. Young, "Doc", was 93 when he died 5/12/2020 in Nashville, TN.
Born in Roseville, MI to Gordon & Margie West Young. Doc was preceded in death by both parents & 2 brothers, Charles W. Young & Gordon Jr. Young.
Doc served in the US Navy during WWII, was co owner of Young's Market & spent 50 yrs as a member of the Masons, serving as Past Master twice.
Doc is well remembered as a generous man, one who loved to tease, garden & was a fixture on the Decatur golf courses for decades.
Doc is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan Young, daughters Diane Forden of Mt. Auburn, IL, Judy Deaton of Forsyth, IL, Nancy Holt of Nashville, TN & son Tom Young of Houston, TX.
He was "Papa Doc" to 9 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.
Please send cards/notes to Joan Young, 8353 Highway 100, Apt. 209, Nashville, Tn 37221
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.