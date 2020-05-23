BLOOMINGTON -- Loren Neil Sallee, 86, of Bloomington, IL died at 11:42pm Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at St Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
He was born June 8, 1933 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Joseph L. and Lova (Neil) Sallee. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Logan) Sallee, a daughter, Meredith (Bob) Couture of Scottville, NY, a son Martin (Kathy) Sallee of Bloomington, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. His parents as well as his sister and brother preceded him in death.
Neil graduated from Eureka College and Lexington Theological Seminary and was ordained into the Christian ministry in 1958. He served pastorates at churches in Gerlaw, Washburn, Rushville, Decatur and Oreana. He then embarked on a 20-plus-year career in accounting, completing his Accounting degree at Millikin University and eventually retiring in 1999 from his role as Director of Accounting Services at Graham Hospital in Canton, IL.
Neil previously served as President of the Eureka College Alumni Board and was twice recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the Spoon River (Canton) Correctional Facility. During his retirement in Bloomington-Normal, he was Treasurer of the McLean County Historical Society, a tax volunteer for VITA, a driver for Faith in Action, and was recognized as an Honored Servant by the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Illinois-Wisconsin for his years of service and leadership. He was a member of First Christian Church, Bloomington, where he served as elder, and he was a faithful part of the local Cursillo community, serving on several teams.
Neil had an incredible memory for names, an engaging sense of humor, and a mischievous smile.
Memorials may be made to Eureka College or First Christian Church, Bloomington. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur, IL, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.