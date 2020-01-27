MOUNT ZION — Lorene ”Ennie” Hagen 90, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 11:15 a.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020.
A service to celebrate Ennie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. The family suggest memorials be made to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.
Ennie was born September 30, 1929, in Decatur, IL the daughter of William and Gertrude (Kramer) Tilinski. She married Kenith Hagen. He preceded her in death on August 6, 1992. She formerly worked as a Unit Aid at St. Mary's Hospital and in the cafeteria of the Mt. Zion School District. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her daughter: Kim Mayberry (Steve) of Decatur; grandchildren: Stacy Standley (Shawn) of Decatur, 1st LT Brett Hagen (Andrea) currently serving in the US Air Force in Spangdahlem, Germany, Denise Howard (Dr. Jason) of Florence, SC, and Shawn Brown (Katie) of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Taylor Brown, Soren Standley, and Brian Paul Hagen; daughter-in-law: Lynette Hagen-Giossi (Jim) of Milbank, SD; nieces: Pam Brennan and Thea Westbay.
Ennie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son: Brian Hagen, and her sister: Gertrude Walker.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Heritage Health for all their care and compassion.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Service information
11:00AM
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.