DECATUR — Loretta Brice Hill, 95, of Decatur, IL passed away September 28, 2021 at her residence. Loretta was born September 1, 1926 in Wagner, OK, the daughter of Joe and Imogene (Germany) Hay. Loretta married Leon Herbert Hill Sr on August 29, 1944 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church where she was greatly involved and served with the Missionary Society, Choir and Secretary of the Sunday School. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also volunteered for many years at DMH.

Surviving are her children: Judith A. Tyus (Charles) of Kalamazoo, MI, Velma J Mabry (Roland) of Decatur, IL, Leon H. Hill Jr (Ona) of Saginaw, MI, Anita J. Washington (Jimmy) of Decatur, IL; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; parents, and brothers, Joe V. Hay and Fred Miller, Sr.

Homegoing funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials: New Salem Baptist Church, Missionary Society. The Moran and Goebel Funeral has been entrusted with the care of Loretta. Condolences may be left to her family at www.moranandgoebel.com.