FORSYTH — Loretta E. Doyle, 88, of Forsyth, IL passed away at 1:45 p.m., February 19, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital Decatur, IL.

A service to celebrate Loretta's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Boody. Memorials may be made to VFW Post #99. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Loretta was born December 10, 1933, in Charleston, IL the daughter of Earl F. and Myrtie Ann (Deverick) May, Sr. She married George Lee Doyle on November 4, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2009. Loretta was a homemaker. She was a member of Zion Chapel United Methodist Church. She had a passion for quilting and participated in Prayers for Squares. Loretta was a member of the Farm Bureau and the Lady Landowners of Macon County. She also was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Loretta enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her sons: Phillip Doyle (Jenneth) of Macon, IL and Brent Doyle (Gail) of Blue Mound, IL; sister, Elaine Hoose (John) of Clinton, IL; brother, Earl F. May, Jr. (Melinda) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren: Michael Doyle (Jill) of Mt. Zion, Paul Doyle (Pam) of Moweaqua, Bobby Doyle (Jenny) of Blue Mound, Lauren Doyle of Imperial Beach, CA, Brentny Renfro (Kaleb) of Macon, Kristen Hendrian (Andrew) of Forsyth, and Heather Ennis (Aaron) of Maroa; great-grandchildren: Brooke Doyle, Carlee Doyle, Mia Doyle, McKenzie Doyle, Avery Doyle, Tynlee Doyle, Lee Doyle, Kayden Renfro, Kamden Renfro, Tanner Hendrian, Gwendolyn Renfro, and Tessa Hendrian.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one sister.