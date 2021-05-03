DECATUR — Loretta Fair Wrigley, 87, of Decatur, IL went home to be with her Lord on April 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Loretta was born on November 24, 1933 in Dover, Tennessee, the daughter of Wilton and Loma Link Wallace. Loretta married David F. Wrigley on May 20, 1950 at St. James Catholic Church in Decatur. David, her loving husband of 70 years, survives. Loretta is also survived by her children: Pamela (John) Schneider of New Port Richey, FL; Lori (Larry) Guffey of Murfreesboro, TN; David M. (Jo) Wrigley of Decatur, IL; Daniel F. (Jana) Wrigley of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers: Terry Wallace and Tim Wallace, both of Tennessee. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: J.B. Wallace and Maxwell Wallace; and one sister: Maxine Morris.

Loretta was a member of Life Builders Church of God in Decatur. She loved to bake. She especially loved her grandchildren. Throughout the years, she took care of many children. She also loved spending time with David on their land in Tennessee.