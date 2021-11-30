DECATUR — Loretta Jean Rinehart Buckley Taylor, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Loretta's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Loretta will be laid to rest in Arthur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Central Baptist Church or DMH Cancer Care.

Loretta was born on December 19, 1938, in Atlanta, IL, the daughter of Earl and Stella (Ryan) Rinehart. She was married to Jack Buckley from 1957 until their divorce. She later married Jimmy Dale Taylor in 1983, he preceded her in death in 2008. Loretta was a special needs teaching assistant for 40 years at Sunnyside School and Pershing Elementary School. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church. Loretta enjoyed her remote fishing adventures in Canada.

Loretta is survived by her children: Dan (Mary) Buckley of Bolingbrook, IL, and Denise Buckley of Las Vegas, NV; step-children: Penny (Scott) Steinmetz of Herrin, IL, and Leslie (Jeffrey) Lowry of Benton, IL; brother: Thomas (Marisole) Rinehart of New Brunsfield, TX; grandchildren: Joshua Buckley, Josef Buckley and James Speckman; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: J.D. Buckley and her daughter: Dorothy Porter.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.