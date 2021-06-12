ERIE, Colorado - Loretta Lovelace Wiman, aged 81, passed away on May 1, 2021 in Colorado. Loretta was born on January 2, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Ross and Alice Lovelace. A graduate of Ramsey High School, she received a BA and MA from Eastern Illinois University. There, she met fellow student Warren Wiman of Robinson, IL. After their wedding on December 23, 1960, they lived in Newton, IL and taught at Newton Community High School.

During her 35-year career, Mrs. Wiman taught English and speech and served as the adviser for the school newspaper and yearbook. Under her direction, the NCHS Journalism and Yearbook publications won multiple awards for excellence.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Many students trusted her with their personal problems, benefiting from her advice and caring concern. Loretta touched the hearts, lives, and futures of many students.

Loretta was active in P. E.O., the Newton Arts Council, and Grace United Methodist Church in Newton. For decades, she served as director of the puppet ministry. She wrote scripts with the youth group at church and also on her own. She loved working with and helping kids.

Loretta is survived by Warren, her husband of 60 years; daughters: Kristy (Joe) Recchia and Amy (Tyler) McPherson-Wiman; and grandchildren: John, Michael, and Maddie Recchia and Jack, Alex, and Anna McPherson-Wiman. Her sister, Cathy Lovelace, lives in Arizona. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles "Bud" Lovelace and his wife Shirley.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Newton.