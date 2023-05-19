May 21, 1949 - May 4, 2023
DECATUR — Loretta M. Hettinger, 73, of Decatur, peacefully passed away on May 4, 2023.
There will be no services at this time.
Loretta was born May 21, 1949, in Mt. Auburn. She loved her family with all her soul and extremely proud of them. She loved watching nature enjoy her flowers and the environments she created for them. She was not afraid of hard work and always took pride in what she did. Previous employers, G&D Integrated and Wabel and Grigoleit.
Surviving is her daughter, Sherry (Irma) Crist and James Zerfowski of Decatur; grandson, Daniel Britton of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Chase Britton (Lisa) of Decatur, Lilly Britton of Decatur; step-daughters: Candace Hayes (John) of Decatur, Heather Doan (Doug) of South Carolina.
A granddaughter, parents, siblings and her boys, Toby and Taz preceded her in death.
