DECATUR -- Lori A. Danner, 60, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Lori was born in Youngstown, OH on November 8, 1959, daughter of Lois (Carney) Baiss. She married Scott Danner on April 11, 1980: he survives.

Also surviving are one son: Jason (Jacquelyn) Danner; two daughters: Nicole (Sean) Ekiss of Mt. Zion and Jessica Danner of Decatur; five grandchildren: Elana, Aiden, Ashlynn, Avery and Nolan.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandaughter Aubree.

Lori was dedicated to the lives of the students at both St. Teresa and Decatur Public Schools. Nothing meant more to Lori than spending time with her five grandchildren.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lori Danner will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Samaritan Inn or St. Jude Children's Hospital Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com

