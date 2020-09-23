Lori Andrick Smith

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lori Smith will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to National Multiple Sclerosis Society: nationalmssociety.org/donate or the Hydrocephalus Association: www.hydroassoc.org/donate/make-a-donation/.