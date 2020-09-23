MT. ZION — Lori Andrick Smith, 62, of Mt. Zion, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lori Smith will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to National Multiple Sclerosis Society: nationalmssociety.org/donate or the Hydrocephalus Association: www.hydroassoc.org/donate/make-a-donation/.
The family of Lori Smith is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
