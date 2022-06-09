Dec. 2, 1932 - June 6, 2022

CHAMPAIGN — On Monday, June 6, 2022, Lorna Jean Morgan, 89, of Champaign, went home to be with her loving God. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend will be greatly missed by her family and in her community.

Born December 2, 1932, to Ida May Mays and George Walter Mays in Decatur. Lorna went on to spend the entirety of her life in Illinois. She married the love of her life, Gene Morgan, on June 11, 1950, and together created a wonderful life over the next 72-years.

A woman of many talents, Lorna is an award winning cross-stitcher, with works based on "The Last Supper" and "Little Drummer Boy." Lorna was a blessing to her community by serving as a member of Presbyterian Women. She was a long-time member of the U of I Quarterback's Club and a retiree of the Illinois State Water Survey. Lorna based her life around the people she served. Of her many passions, the St. Louis Cardinals were held close to Lorna's heart.

Lorna was preceded in death by her father, George; her mother, Ida; her brother, G.W; and sister, Judy.

She is survived by her husband, Gene; three sons: William (Carolyn), David (Alyce), Bradley (Julie); as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at The First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St, Champaign. A reception will follow in the church's Westminster Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.