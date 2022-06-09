Dec. 2, 1932 - June 6, 2022
CHAMPAIGN — On Monday, June 6, 2022, Lorna Jean Morgan, 89, of Champaign, went home to be with her loving God. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend will be greatly missed by her family and in her community.
Born December 2, 1932, to Ida May Mays and George Walter Mays in Decatur. Lorna went on to spend the entirety of her life in Illinois. She married the love of her life, Gene Morgan, on June 11, 1950, and together created a wonderful life over the next 72-years.
A woman of many talents, Lorna is an award winning cross-stitcher, with works based on "The Last Supper" and "Little Drummer Boy." Lorna was a blessing to her community by serving as a member of Presbyterian Women. She was a long-time member of the U of I Quarterback's Club and a retiree of the Illinois State Water Survey. Lorna based her life around the people she served. Of her many passions, the St. Louis Cardinals were held close to Lorna's heart.
Lorna was preceded in death by her father, George; her mother, Ida; her brother, G.W; and sister, Judy.
She is survived by her husband, Gene; three sons: William (Carolyn), David (Alyce), Bradley (Julie); as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at The First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St, Champaign. A reception will follow in the church's Westminster Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.