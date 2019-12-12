Lorraine Ruth Wiggins

DECATUR — Lorraine Ruth (Ananias) Wiggins entered into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Lorraine was born on June 3, 1933 to Frieda Ciesler Ananais and Fred Ananias in Springfield, Illinois. She married Herbert (Ike) Wiggins in 1957.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and several siblings.

Survivors include her son Randy (Denise) Wiggins, two grandchildren, Benjamin (Emily) Wiggins and Bethanie (Jon) Rasche; two brothers, Fred (Arlene) Ananias and Henry Luka as well as three sisters, Clara Barr, Janet (GK) Rolofson and Mary (George) Marzinzik.

Lorraine graduated from the Decatur Macon County School of Nursing as an RN and later pursued and obtained her degree. She worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital as well as Belleville Hospital in her early career. She then went on to teach CNAs and LPNs at the Decatur Vocational Center and DMH. Lorraine was gifted at cooking, baking and candy making and many were delighted to receive those treats, Lorraine also loved music and played several instruments. She was a faithful member of Maranatha Church. Her passion in life was that her family and friends enter into a relationship with Jesus Christ. We rejoice with her as she celebrates her first Christmas in heaven this year.

To celebrate Lorraine's life, visitation will be starting at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15th, and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16th, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL, at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18th. All memorial contributions will be forwarded to “Jerusalem Prayer Team.” Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

