DECATUR - Lorraine Sue "Susie" Schlosser, age 63, passed away April 6, 2021 in her residence.

A memorial service celebrating Susie's life will be held April 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (2055 S. Franklin St Rd, Decatur, IL). Visitation will be one hour before the Service. Graveside service will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Susie was born January 5, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois, Daughter of Grant and Ethel (Baugher) Schenkel. Susie worked as a custodial supervisor for Aramark Co. She married Daniel Schlosser on September 10, 1977. He passed away September 25, 2005. Susie loved her grandkids and her dog Frodo.

Surviving Susie are three sons: Travis (Amy) Schlosser of Decatur, Clint (Kate) Schlosser of Macon, Corey (Girlfriend Kelsey) Schlosser of Decatur; grandchildren: Damien, Braelynn, Elijah: Brothers; and sisters: Ron Schenkel, Sandra (Steve) Haseley, Jack Schenkel (Diane); Tina Redman (Gene); sister-in-law Donna Schenkel; and several nieces and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by parents; husband; brother Phil Schenkel; sister Sharon Schenkel; mother and father-in-law Marvin and Lucy Schlosser.