DECATUR — Louanne Keck, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur from 5 to 7 pm. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Please observe Moran and Goebel website www.moranandgoebel.com for any changes which may occur.

Louanne was born on July 8, 1934 to Herman and Mildred (Shoemaker) Rakers. She obtained her RN from St. John's College of Nursing. On June 30, 1956 she married Thomas A. Keck Jr. in Decatur. Together they celebrated over 63 years of marriage.

Louanne is survived by her loving husband, Tom Jr., and her children, Tom (Lynn), Dr. Karen (Dr. Sam,) Kevin (Bernadine), and Kathy; her grandchildren Ryan (Shelsy), Aaron, Kristen (Mike), Meghan (Dr. Albert), Shanna (Jess), Matt (Brooke), and Brian; and her great-grandchildren Amber, Evan, Everett, and a great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Bob, her sisters Rosemary and Cathleen, and by several brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's College of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois. Condolences may be left to Louanne's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

