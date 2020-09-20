× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — LouAnne Schwartz Banks, 77, of Bethany, passed away at 2:13 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 in her residence.

There will not be any formal services planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County SAIL or Decatur SAIL. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

LouAnne was born June 12, 1943 in Bethany, the daughter of Roger Dean and Evelyn Jeanette Pritts Schwartz. She had worked at Brach's Candy Factory in Sullivan. LouAnne attended the Bethany First Christian Church and had been president of the Moultrie County United Way and the Office Manager for Moultrie County and Decatur SAIL.

Surviving are her son Roger Banks of Bethany; sisters Janet (Alex) Shealy, Kay (Ted) Atkinson and Shirley (Lowell) Ford all of Bethany and Zona (Jerry) Speasl of Pleasanton, California and brother John (Marsha) Schwartz of League City, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter and sister Peggy Greco Ippolito.