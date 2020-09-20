Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

BETHANY — LouAnne Schwartz Banks, 77, of Bethany, passed away at 2:13 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 in her residence.

There will not be any formal services planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County SAIL or Decatur SAIL.