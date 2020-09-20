 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LouAnne Schwartz Banks
0 entries

LouAnne Schwartz Banks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — LouAnne Schwartz Banks, 77, of Bethany, passed away at 2:13 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 in her residence.

There will not be any formal services planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County SAIL or Decatur SAIL.

Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News