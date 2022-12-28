Dec. 1, 1935 - Dec. 27, 2022

Louis Edward Eller, 87, passed away on December 27, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Louis was born to Joseph and Mary Eller on December 1, 1935, in Taylorville, IL. He married Kaye Lynn Grimes on June 2, 1967, in Decatur, IL. Louis loved cars. He was a big NASCAR fan and put together many car models over the years. He also enjoyed bowling, rabbit hunting and antiquing. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Louis is survived by his sons: Richard (Siran) Eller, Timothy Eller; daughters: Gina Gensler, Vicki (David) Hardy; brothers: Cary (Tina) Eller, Donald Eller; sisters: Darlene Conrad; grandchildren: Anthony, Alyssa, Jennifer, Heather, Ashley, Kristen, Jamie, Jodi, Justin, Amanda, Jeremy; 28 great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers: Joseph "Lee" Eller, Ronald Eller, John Anthony Eller; sister, Paulette Lewis.

Services will be held on December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior. At the family's request, there will be no procession to the Graceland Cemetery after services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's or the Miracle Wish Network.

Condolences may be sent to Louis's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.