DECATUR — Louis Flemings, 73, passed away January 1, 2022 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was born October 2, 1948 in Decatur. He worked at ADM as an operator, and later was a truck driver to finish his working years. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary; brother, Jim Flemings of Missouri, TX; sister, Georganne Carnahan (Joe) of Decatur, IL; son, Jason Flemings of Jefferson City, MO and daughter, Shelly Reynolds, Decatur, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Flemings, Earl Flemings, Clyde Flemings, Gerarld Flemings, Patty Lavon Flemings and Mary Newberry.

Cremation was provided by Central Cremation Center, private services will

be scheduled at a later date.