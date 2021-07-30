VANCOUVER, Washington — Louis "Jim" Barnes, 97, of Decatur, Warrensburg and Arizona, passed away June 3, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington. Lou led a full, amazing life, being one of the few people who always pursued his passions. Lou loved anything mechanical. He ran a mechanical repair team in the Navy during World War II, then went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin. During his career with Caterpillar Tractor Company, Louis supervised the approved design department that assembled the newest machinery designs prior to production. At one time, Lou and his team built the largest dump truck in the world.

Louis was an FKE national go-karting champion, at one point driving 160 miles per hour on the Indianapolis Raceway Park track in one of the karts he designed and built himself. In later years, Louis restored antique cars and was a very active member of the Arizona Flywheelers antique engine club. Lou will be remembered for his intelligence, ingenuity, sense of humor and dedication to his family and friends. He was adored and respected by so many during his lifetime. He exemplified living life to the fullest while showing kindness and respect for others.

Louis is survived by his sons: Michael (Kathy) Barnes and Bruce (Martha) Barnes; daughter, Lesley (Tim) Parsons; grandchildren: Jeffrey Barnes, Brian Parsons, Laura Parsons (Jerry Wacholz) and Tony Knierim; nieces: Jeanne Buehler and Kathleen Laurain and nephew, Gary Brizzolara. Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Beverley Barnes and grandson, Steven Barnes.