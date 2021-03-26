DECATUR - Louise Breazeale, 84 of Decatur died at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Carle Hospital Champaign.

A funeral service to celebrate Louise's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday March 29, 2021 at Central Baptist Church (1275 West Mt. Gilead Road Decatur, Illinois 62521) with Pastor Dave Brown officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Louise was born July 26, 1936 in Marion, Illinois daughter of Edward and Sylvia (Montgomery) Osborne. She was a homemaker and served in the U.S. Navy. She married William Thomas Breazeale Jr. December 16, 1959. He preceded her in death November 7, 2014.

Surviving are her children: Tom Breazeale, Velma (Bill) Smith, Theresa (Steve) Hagood, Tammy (Stephen) Spiker, Lindly (Larry) Leischner; grandchildren: David Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Heather Breazeale, Amy Webb, Aaron Hagood, Chris Hagood, Bryson Smith, Clayton Durbin, Shiann Breazeale, Bobby Murray, Debbie Cartuyvels; three step-grandchildren, several great grandchildren; brother, Howard Osborne and brother-in-law, Gary Breazeale.