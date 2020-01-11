Louise Crames
DECATUR -- Louise nee Schwartz Crames, age 100. loving wife of the late David Crames.

Beloved mother of Irene (Peter) Spitz, Joel (Mary Jane) Crames, Liz Sode and the late Kenneth Crames. Proud grandmother Rachel (Michael) Berger, Samantha (Erick) Molinero, Sara Crames and Martin (Jessica) Crames. Cherished great grandmother of Andrew, Spencer, Addison, Isabelle Louise, Abagail, Ezra and Noah.

Louise was a resident of Decatur, Illinois before moving to Florida and then for the last 19 years she lived in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Louise graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She taught nursery school for several years, served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and taught Sunday school at Temple B'nai Abraham in Decatur.

Services and interment were held in Decatur. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

