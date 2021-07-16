CLINTON - Louise "Lou" Gibson 97 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 5:10 PM July 15, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Monday at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to Hickory Point Christian Village.

Lou was born July 6, 1924 in DeWitt County, Illinois, the daughter of Charles Isam and Goldie Mae (Page) Riddle. She married Wendell McBride January 26, 1947 in DeLand, IL. He passed away April 13, 1991. She later married Jack Gibson December 23, 1995. He passed away August 3, 2015.

Survivors include her step-daughter, Connie (and the late Kent) Zimmerman, LeRoy, IL; step-grandchildren: Travis (Erin) Zimmerman, Normal, IL, Chris (Jennifer) Zimmerman, Bellflower, IL, Francis (Kevin) Miller, Bellflower, IL, Darcie (Jon) Guadalupe, Hanahan, SC, six step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews who rallied and surrounded her these past few weeks.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Raleigh Riddle, Geneva Brown, Lester Riddle, Mildred Twist, Lyle "Pete" Riddle, Kenneth Riddle, and Lorin Riddle.

Lou worked at Moore's Hardware in Weldon and at the DeLand State Bank. She loved to quilt and travel as well as being a great host, cook, and baker. Lou was the founder of the "Riddle Girl Weekends". On one "Riddle Girl Weekend", they all got T-shirts that read "Aunt Lou, the Apple of Our Pie".

She was a member of the Former DeLand United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.