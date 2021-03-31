DECATUR - Louise S. Barbee, 99, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021.

Louise was born January 9, 1922, in Pana, IL, the daughter of Leonard and Simone Moreau. A member of the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 50 plus years, Louise married Cecil E. Barbee on December 15, 1940 in Burlington, IA, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2011.

Surviving is her son, Steven and wife Jeananne of Longwood, Florida; daughter, Carol Hazenfield and husband Phil of Decatur; grandchildren: Kelly Hazenfield of Huntley, IL, Craig (Ralph) Hazenfield of NY, Eric and Ryan Barbee of Longwood, FL. She also leaves a very special great grandson, Jack.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Gaston Moreau.

Funeral services to celebrate Louise's life will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery. To view the service live, please click the following link: http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/50774/hash:DBC71F7955AADF41.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.