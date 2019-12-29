Louise Williams
DECATUR -- Louise Williams, age 88, of Decatur Il., passed away at home with her family by her side on December 26, 2019.

She was born to Leon Joseph DeBrobander and Marie Van Hecke on September 19, 1931, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Il. In September 1948, she married Ronald Williams in Peoria. Soon after marrying, they relocated to Decatur where they lived for 64 years. Louise was a lifelong homemaker and devoted to her family. An accomplished cook—pecan pie and homemade noodles among her specialties—her holiday gatherings were memorably filled with an abundance of food, family and love. Through the years she maintained an active lifestyle, frequently playing golf with her husband, son, and grandson in the summer, bowling with friends in the winter, and going on shopping trips with her daughters and granddaughters year-round. She was a strong and generous grandmother, always available and supportive of her children and grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

Louise is survived by her husband, Ron Williams Sr.; her children, Barbara McElyea, Reno, NV; Jackie Williams, St. Petersburg, FL; Ron Williams Jr., Largo, FL; and Debra Donnelly (Patrick), Decatur, IL.Grandchildren: Joy Wenberg (Ben), Carrie Buehler (Brian), Liz Schwab (Tyler), Jillian Williams, James Donnelly, and Cristin Donnelly. Great-grandchildren: Ben, Jonah, Thomas, Callie, Harper and Brooklyn, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Stewart McElyea III; sisters, Margaret, Leona, Alice, Lorraine, Rose; and brothers, Emiel, Joseph, Albert, William, Richard, George and Frankie.

A memorial service will be held for Louise at Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria, IL, in the spring. The family requests memorials be made in her name to the donor's charity of choice. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

