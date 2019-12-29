Louise Williams

She was born to Leon Joseph DeBrobander and Marie Van Hecke on September 19, 1931, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Il. In September 1948, she married Ronald Williams in Peoria. Soon after marrying, they relocated to Decatur where they lived for 64 years. Louise was a lifelong homemaker and devoted to her family. An accomplished cook—pecan pie and homemade noodles among her specialties—her holiday gatherings were memorably filled with an abundance of food, family and love. Through the years she maintained an active lifestyle, frequently playing golf with her husband, son, and grandson in the summer, bowling with friends in the winter, and going on shopping trips with her daughters and granddaughters year-round. She was a strong and generous grandmother, always available and supportive of her children and grandchildren.