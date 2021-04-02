FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tennessee - Lowell E. Griffith, age 83, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN.
He was born July 21, 1937 in Galesburg, IL, son of the late Edwin Griffith and Bessie (Holmes) Griffith.
Lowell grew up on a farm just outside of Galesburg, IL, where he "famously" attended a one-room schoolhouse in the early years. At a young age, he learned to play golf and enjoyed playing the game for most of his life. While his back didn't allow him to fully play, he did enjoy a trip to the course with some friends and family. Even in the last few years, he picked up a club and hit a few golf balls with a close friend! While living in Illinois, he also picked up a life long hobby of photography. He took many, many pictures of the Illinois landscape and moved on to take pictures for the University of Illinois! He specialized in natural photography and truly enjoyed this hobby all of his life. His biggest claim to fame was being published in a National Geographic magazine. Lowell was also a member of The Lions Club.
Lowell worked as an Engineer for Illinois Power for his entire career. He was also a member of the Maroa United Methodist Church before moving to the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church in Crossville, TN. He was very dedicated to supporting both churches.
But more than his career and hobbies, Lowell was known for his kindheartedness and witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his son, Michael Griffith (Juli) of Nashville, TN; and daughter, Beth Thouin (Mark) of Nashville, TN.
In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Griffith. They lived in Maroa, IL for many years before moving to Galesburg and then eventually Crossville, TN.
Services will be held in Illinois in the Summer of 2021, information will be announced soon.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.