Lowell E. Griffith

Lowell grew up on a farm just outside of Galesburg, IL, where he "famously" attended a one-room schoolhouse in the early years. At a young age, he learned to play golf and enjoyed playing the game for most of his life. While his back didn't allow him to fully play, he did enjoy a trip to the course with some friends and family. Even in the last few years, he picked up a club and hit a few golf balls with a close friend! While living in Illinois, he also picked up a life long hobby of photography. He took many, many pictures of the Illinois landscape and moved on to take pictures for the University of Illinois! He specialized in natural photography and truly enjoyed this hobby all of his life. His biggest claim to fame was being published in a National Geographic magazine. Lowell was also a member of The Lions Club.