LONG CREEK TOWNSHIP — Lowell W. Mulvany 78, of Long Creek Township, IL, passed away at 5:30 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, in Heritage Health, Mt. Zion.

Services to honor Lowell's life will begin with a First Responder Walk Through at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Following will be a Fire Department Bell Service. At 10:00 a.m., the family will then have a visitation until 12:00 Noon Saturday morning at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon in Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 12:00 Noon in Park Lawn Cemetery, Evansville, IN, with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Long Creek Fire Protection District or Good Samaritan Inn. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Lowell was born April 4, 1943, in Marion County, IL the son of Oliver and Vera (Schooley) Mulvany. He married Pat on June 7, 1981. He had formerly served his country in the US Army. Lowell served his community as a fireman for the Long Creek Fire Department for over fifty years. He served as the Fire Chief of the department from 1986 until 2009 and continued as a firefighter until his passing. Lowell had also enjoyed volunteering with the Good Samaritan Inn and the STARR Riding program in Long Creek.

Surviving is his wife: Pat of Long Creek, children: Robert C. Hames (Cindy) of Evansville, IN, Robin Heck of Evansville, IN, Bruce Barger of Indianapolis, IN, Sandy McNeely of Richland, IN and Toby Hames of Long Creek; brother, Larry Mulvany (Jackie) of Long Creek; twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, son: Ronald Ray Hames and three sisters.