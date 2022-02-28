DECATUR — LTC Robert E. Luckenbill, US Army, Ret., was born August 6, 1930, to Robert and Louise Luckenbill in Decatur, IL, the first of four children. He attended Saint Thomas Elementary and Saint Teresa High Schools. Following high school in 1948, he briefly attended Passionist Seminary in Saint Louis, MO, before entering Saint Louis University.

In 1952, Bob was drafted and entered the Army. In 1973, after a military career of 20-years, he retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel at Campbell Barracks, Heidelberg, Germany. He served in Vietnam (two tours), Germany multiple assignments and in Iran. He was a fixed wing and helicopter pilot. Bob received numerous commendations including Joint Defense Service Air Medal (1967), Air Medal (1967), The Bronze Star Medal (1968).

In 1956, while based in Germany, Bob met the love of his life, Gesila Erika Schmitt, daughter of a local innkeeper in the town of Bad Kissingen in Bavaria.

In 1979, he joined the U. S. Civil Service as a munition's expert. In 1990, Bob traveled to the Middle East on the eve of the Gulf War to oversee delivery of Abrams Tank munitions. In 2000, after a second career of twenty-one years in civil service, Bob retired again. He received a note from Brigadier General, Mike Lenears, personally thanking him for forty-plus-years of service to the Army and the Nation.

He passed peacefully July 15, 2021, in Decatur, surrounded by family. Bob was a devout Roman Catholic, devoted husband, and life-long public servant. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Erika; parents; brother, Fred; sister, Joan; and sister-in-law, Karin Rist. He leaves brother, Larry of Decatur; sister-in-law, Nancy Luckenbill of Rock Island; brothers-in-law: Ronald Brunner of Decatur and Jack Rist of Huntsville, AL; as well as many of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews of the Luckenbill and Brunner families, all of whom knew him only as 'Uncle Bob.'

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Decatur, IL, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior. Fr. Michael Trummer officiating. Entombment will be in Graceland/Fairlawn 'Star of Hope' Mausoleum next to Erika. Military honors will be accorded. Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Church or St. Teresa High School. The family is being served by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. See moranandgoebel.com for complete obituary.

Obituary written by the family.