Nov. 30, 1979 - Dec. 19, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Lucas J. Clennon, 43, of Moweaqua, IL, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. In lieu of flowers, the family requests pet friendly live plants.

Lucas was born on November 30, 1979, in Decatur, IL, the son of Carol E. (Stephens) Clennon. He was a 1997 graduate of Meridian High School. He married Shannon M. Craig on August 9, 2010. Lucas ran the fertilizer/dry lime division for Evergreen FS where he was a dedicated and ambitious worker. He was a JEEP and gun enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife and nephew Wade. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Lucas is survived by his wife, Shannon M. Clennon of Moweaqua, IL; mother, Carol E. Clennon of Buffalo Grove, IL; children: Shawn (Shay) Mathias of Dalton City, IL, and Rebecca Mathias and her fiance, David Ackerman of Taylorville, IL; sister, Tracy (Dane) Bragg of Buffalo Grove, IL; brother: William "Bart" (Jennifer) Clennon of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Shawnna "NaNa" Shabazz, Ivy Ackerman, Sariyah Mathias, Shawn Mathias Jr. and Reed David Michael Ackerman; nephew, Wade Bragg of Buffalo Grove, IL; and close friend, Phil (Jeanette) Crackel and the girls of Blue Mound, IL.

He was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Miykell Dean Armani Mathias.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.